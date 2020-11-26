Deadpool’s Cameo In [SPOILERS] Reportedly Revealed

After almost an entire year of hearing no official updates about Deadpool‘s long-awaited introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo adventure, and first under his new corporate overlords, has finally hired writers to get the ball rolling. That being said, Ryan Reynolds is currently one of the busiest actors in the business, with a dozen projects in various stages of development, so fans shouldn’t start holding their breath in regards to seeing the movie anytime soon.

However, now that Deadpool 3 has gotten off the ground, the chances of Reynolds showing up for a cameo role in a future comic book blockbuster have greatly increased. The 44 year-old may have been heavily linked with a surprise appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League that ultimately came to nothing, but the fact that he’s currently working on a Marvel Studios effort means he’s a whole lot more likely to turn up at least once before cameras start rolling on his own outing.

In fact, there’ve been numerous reports that’ve said Deadpool will be stopping by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, meaning that Reynolds could be suiting up and back on set in a matter of months, and according to our sources – the same ones who told us a Justice League Dark series is coming to HBO Max and Ahsoka Tano will show up on The Mandalorian – the cameo will involve a fun interaction between the Merc and the titular hero.

From what we understand, the Sorcerer Supreme will bump into Deadpool minding his own business when he travels trough a portal into the multiverse, and Wade Wilson will instantly attempt to run him through with his katana, as he’s wont to do. After being handily defeated, though, the duo will form an uneasy alliance as villain Nightmare’s goons arrive on the scene and they have to take them out, before Doctor Strange disappears off into his next alternate reality.

Short, swift and very much on-brand, it sounds like a cameo perfectly befitting the character, and will surely be just one of the many that he’ll be making in the MCU before his own film arrives.