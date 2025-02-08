Dear Marvel: These ‘Fantastic Four’ popcorn bucket designs might be the best I’ve ever seen (hint hint)

It seems like every upcoming blockbuster needs a viral-worthy popcorn bucket these days, and right on cue, one artist just made the perfect set for Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four!

Promotional popcorn buckets are nothing new, however, the modern boom of novelty popcorn buckets began in 2019 and has only gotten bigger. AMC theatres have been at the forefront of the movement since, and the trend finally reached its peak this year.

Let’s take a look at some of the best we’ve seen, and the potential The Fantastic Four designs.

The perfect Fantastic Four popcorn bucket designs

Many moviegoers are interested in buckets as collectible items. Heck, even K-pop inspired buckets exist. But these Fantastic Four bucket designs might just be the cream of the crop. BossLogic, a concept artist on X, designed some amazing popcorn buckets for the upcoming movie, and Marvel needs to get these licensed fast.

BossLogic’s designs include a bucket for each member of Marvel’s first family. For Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, the bucket plays on his stretchy powers and is shaped like his stretched-out arm, complete with a hand to hold your drink. Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman’s bucket has a see-through effect. For Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, BossLogic went for a cheeky fire emergency box design, complete with an “In case of fire, break glass,” warning. Finally, for Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, the bucket is shaped like his signature fedora with his hardened hand holding it up.

War of the popcorn buckets

Years from now they will look back at 2024 as the year the War of the Popcorn Buckets began. #history #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/4agugzGNLp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 30, 2024

The novelty popcorn bucket trend really kicked off this year when pictures of the questionable Dune: Part 2 buckets were leaked. The buckets featured lids designed to look like the sandworms from the movie with a puckered opening lined with spikes to represent the creature’s teeth. Despite the creator’s intentions, the buckets immediately had people thinking the dirtiest thoughts, and let’s just say the internet had a field day with them. Despite the designs not being received exactly how they were intended, they still went viral and were a huge hit, leading other 2024 blockbusters to hop on the trend.

After Dune: Part 2’s sandworm design went viral, theatres went all out with their buckets. Regal Cinemas decided to also do a sandworm design, this one after the iconic black and white worm from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice which ended up as another hit. Both Regal Cinemas and AMC Theatres released novelty buckets for Venom: The Last Dance and Cinemark Theatres joined in the fun with their kickass helmet-shaped buckets for Gladiator II. Cinemark also outdid itself with 3D Moana 2 bucket designs that featured different characters and a live ocean wave.

Even horror movies like Nosferatu weren’t left out of the fun as Regal Cinemas designed a popcorn bucket shaped like the vampire’s coffin. However, Ryan Reynolds declared all-out war when he partnered with AMC to design a Deadpool & Wolverine bucket to rival Dune: Part 2. The bucket followed in its competitor’s suggestive shoes and was shaped like Wolverine’s head with his mouth open. In typical Deadpool style, Reynolds released a seductive teaser video for the bucket to declare war. But who knows, maybe the Fantastic Four will knock Pool and Claws out of the park with their own unique popcorn bucket designs!

