The ‘Moana 2’ popcorn bucket waves hello, but good luck fitting more than 10 nachos into the collector’s boat

Popcorn buckets have become a bit of a *thing* over the last few years, as fresh movies mastermind increasingly ambitious buckets to accompany those big screen releases.

It was Dune: Part 2 that really put the bucket wars on the map, despite the rise in prevalence of popcorn buckets several years before the blockbuster release hit screens. While it was likely a side effect of COVID that really sparked the idea — how do we get audiences back in theaters? Collectible popcorn paraphernalia, of course! — it was the dedication from studios that made the effort stick. Who doesn’t want to slide their hand into a many-toothed mouth that also looks suspiciously risqué? Or head home with a gaping-mouthed Wolvie smeared with butter stains? That’s the true sign of affluence in 2024 right there.

The popcorn receptacle trend isn’t dying out anytime soon, and Disney is wholeheartedly plunging back into the ring with its dual submissions for the highly-anticipated Moana 2. The sought-after sequel is headed to the big screen in less than a month, and when it lands it will do so in style, with a carefully themed bucket to satisfy snackish viewers.

The bucket itself is sure to satisfy even famished moviegoers, but the same can’t be said for its fellow Moana-themed snack receptacle. The popcorn bucket is nice and sizeable, and features a tiny Moana on a sandy beach next to a massive wave. The wave will serve as the “bucket” portion of the item, with the top set on hinges so it can be opened up and flooded to the brim with tasty, buttery goodness.

The first ‘MOANA 2’ popcorn bucket and nachos container have been revealed. pic.twitter.com/Q6eNAMYzT8 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 28, 2024

Its the nacho option that really raises questions, despite its truly adorable design. Moviegoers can also get a Moana-themed nacho tray — designed after Moana’s hardy little boat — and its honestly a delightful little toy, complete with a sliding top that conceals the chamber inside. The issue? Its tiny as all get-out, and likely can’t fit more than a small handful of chips and dip before it runs dry.

Movie theater nachos are not some “eat one and you’re done” treat. They are an indulgence, and deserve to be treated as such. The only way to enjoy those stale chips and plain, barely better than plastic cheese sauce is en masse, and with no shortage of pickled jalapeños to spice up the experience.

As such, any nacho tray provided to theatergoers should be twice the size of that meager little boat, at least. What is this, a tray for ants? Who’s going to eat five chips and throw in the towel, especially after spending upwards of $30 on them? Sure, you get to take the charming little tray home with you, but is it worth the cost when so little cheesy goodness is included?

There’s only one reasonable recourse, given the truly paltry size of the nacho boat. Assuming unlimited nacho refills are included in the boat’s price, its not an unreasonable purchase. Yes, it will be annoying to traipse back and forth to the concessions stand a minimum of 12 times so you can fill your tiny container to its entire six-chip capacity, but post-movie, that little boat could boast all kinds of contents. Sliced cheese and meat, alongside crackers, for a mid-afternoon snack? Absolutely. Even a sandwich could conceivable cram itself into the tiny allotted space with enough effort, which is hopefully enough to make the purchase worthwhile.

