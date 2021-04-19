Death Note 2 Will Reportedly Be More Horror Than The First Movie

There’s not much love out there for Netflix’s 2017 live-action take on Death Note. Fans of the manga and anime resented the story being Americanized, character motivations and arcs being altered, and the changes to the cosmology of the universe. Despite this, the film did very well with casual audiences and producer Ted Sarandos confirmed that Netflix considered it a “sizeable” success.

The writers later explained that the negative reception hurt, pointing out that they were fans themselves and that their brief was to do something different with the franchise. So, I’m glad Netflix is giving the concept another go in Death Note 2, which is set to follow on from the last movie with some key differences.

Exactly what those are is unknown, but sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Witcher prequel was in development before it was announced – say that the streamer want it to be more horror-themed this time around. Mortal Kombat writer Greg Russo is on script duties, so when that film hits HBO Max later this week, we may get an inkling of what it could be like. A shift in tone might also be an indication that Death Note 2 is a soft reboot, with an entirely new character discovering the notebook and dealing with its consequences.

Other than that, details are hazy. It’s safe to assume that Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard has moved on to bigger things and won’t be returning, though, while we’ve also heard that American Horror Story‘s Emma Roberts may be playing some kind of villainous role in the sequel.

Personally, my one wish is that Willem Dafoe will continue voicing Ryuk, as even those that hated the 2017 movie admit he was a great fit for the part. In any case, let’s hope Netflix spills the goods on Death Note 2 soon.