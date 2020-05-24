Everything We Know So Far About Deep Blue Sea 3

We have a lot of love for 1999’s Deep Blue Sea, from Samuel L. Jackson’s performance to the somewhat bonkers plot. A direct-to-video sequel came out in 2018 and while it wasn’t particularly well received, a third entry in the series is now reportedly planned for Netflix.

We’ve known since last year that Deep Blue 3 is in development, and more recently that the sequel will be rated R and may be out this summer. It’s worth, then, taking a look at everything we know right now about Deep Blue Sea 3, from the plot to the cast.

First off, IMDb are listing a release date of July 28th, 2020, and as previously mentioned, the MPAA have granted the movie an R-rating. The latter certificate means that we should be getting plenty of genetically-enhanced shark gore, one of the strengths of the original 1990s film. If Deep Blue Sea 3 is still getting a Netflix premiere though, it’s a bit surprising that there hasn’t been more in terms of an announcement for the streaming giant, especially given the name-brand recognition for the series. Perhaps plans have changed on that front, then?

In any case, behind the camera, John Pogue of The Quiet Ones is handling directorial duties, while the script comes from Dirk Blackman, whose previous credits include Underworld: Rise of the Lycans. The main cast, meanwhile, boasts Lost‘s Tania Raymonde as Dr. Emma Collins and Nathaniel Buzolic of The Originals as her ex-boyfriend and marine biologist Richard. According to IMDb, we’ll also get appearances from the likes of Bren Foster, Reina Aoi, and Emerson Brooks.

Plot-wise, here’s the synopsis:

Dr. Emma Collins and her team are spending their third summer on the island of Little Happy studying the effect of climate change on the great white sharks who come to the nearby nursery every year to give birth. Along with the last two inhabitants of this former fishing village, their peaceful life is disrupted when a “scientific” team led by her ex-boyfriend and marine biologist Richard show up looking for three bull sharks who we soon learn aren’t just any bull sharks.

So, that’s about all we have right now in terms of what to expect from Deep Blue Sea 3, which we’d hope improves upon the 2018 sequel. At the very least, we’d expect there to be plenty of action and more of the bull sharks that we saw in Deep Blue Sea 2. While it’s probably not a good idea to get hopes up too high that the latest sequel can recapture the magic of the 1999 Deep Blue Sea, it should be able to provide some straightforward fun for a Netflix (hopefully) watch.