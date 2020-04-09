New Details On The Flash Actor Ezra Miller’s Choking Incident Emerge

The most bizarre story of the week in the world of movies is the Flash actor Ezra Miller appearing to choke a female fan on video and then sort of throw her to the ground. It’s a mere 15 seconds long, but you get the gist of what’s going on.

The incident occurred at a bar in Iceland and now, more details are beginning to emerge on what really went down. Variety recently spoke to someone at Prikio Kaffihus, the bar in question, and they were able to shed some additional light on the matter.

According to the source, Miller is a regular at the bar and was there the night in question. At around 6 p.m. on April 1st, some fans came in and recognized him. Apparently, they were “quite pushy” and eventually got into an argument with the actor. He then began to confront a female fan, thought to be the one in the video. After the choking incident, staff at the bar stepped in and escorted Miller out.

The fan was apparently being fairly aggressive and asking Miller to fight. He wasn’t in the mood and so, he retaliated. But like I said, the video is only 15 seconds long and all it shows is Ezra assaulting the woman. Nothing that could have led to this happening, which kind of makes you wonder what went on before.

In any case, this doesn’t look good for the actor. Warner Bros. is considering canceling The Flash over the incident and he may also be dropped from another lucrative franchise at the studio, Fantastic Beasts.

It’s a tricky situation celebrities find themselves in when they’re out in public. Many people don’t respect their personal space and feel it’s okay to go up to them to ask for an autograph or selfie. Some handle it better than others depending on the situation, but Miller is clearly in the wrong here and it may end up costing him a lot.