‘Diana: The Musical’ named the worst of the worst at the Razzies

The second most important awards ceremony behind the Oscars has come and gone, and Diana: The Musical won a momentous five Golden Raspberries at this year’s Razzie Awards.

The parody awards show hands out trophies for the worst movies of the year, and Diana: The Musical topped the list. The retelling of Princess Diana’s life through song was filmed for Netflix before it went to Broadway, and it lasted 33 performances before it was closed.

By the time the ceremony had drawn to a close, Diana: The Musical was showered in unwanted accolades after being named as Worst Picture, with Jeanna deWaal beating out the competition to emerge “victorious” in the Worst Actress category, while Judy Kaye landed Worst Supporting Actress for playing both Queen Elizabeth and Barbara Cartland.

On top of that, Christopher Ashley scooped the gong for Worst Director, while the writing team was honored with the Worst Screenplay award, with the Razzies making a point of noting that the script genuinely opted to rhyme “Camilla” with both “Manila” and “Godzilla”.

The musical was lambasted by critics, holding a 12% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, and a 32% rating from the audience. The Razzies often come under fire for picking easy targets or dunking on popular films for the sake of publicity, but the consensus is that Diana: The Musical was fully deserving of sweeping the board.

Diana the Musical isn’t the only movie to get brutally razzed by the Razzies. The LeBron James vehicle Space Jam: A New Legacy won three of the famous awards, Jared Leto’s latest turn under prosthetics in House of Gucci saw him become the latest Oscar winner to land the best and worst the industry has to offer, while Cosmic Sin beat out stiff competition in the bespoke “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie”.

A complete list of nominees is available at the Razzies site, and the whole show is available to watch on the Razzies YouTube channel.