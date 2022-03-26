Fans think a Razzie is just the beginning of a very bad week for Jared Leto

This morning saw Jared Leto become the latest star to hold the distinction of winning both a Razzie and an Oscar, with the star being bestowed with the Worst Supporting Actor trophy for his latest immersive turn under a mountain of prosthetics in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci.

The 50 year-old has joined the esteemed likes of Halle Berry, Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck, Eddie Redmayne, Kevin Costner, Brad Pitt, Nicole Kidman, and more in scooping both the best and worst the industry has to offer, but there’s a sweeping feeling that things are set to continue on a downward trajectory.

As you may have noticed, next week’s Marvel Comics adaptation Morbius has been generating a ton of negative buzz after the first reactions widely panned the latest installment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, while fans were left questioning the studio’s marketing methods after director Daniel Espinosa let rip on spoilers without any sort of filter.

Should Morbius end up bombing when it lands next Friday, then it could be a week to forget to Leto, something that hasn’t been lost on the Twitter masses.

Jared Leto winning a Razzie the same week morbius reviews are dropping pic.twitter.com/cZKVUjKIqh — Keiley Kaiser (@keileykaiser) March 26, 2022

I'm feeling like Jared Leto is gunning for another Living Razzie next year, this time for Worst Actor in #Morbius pic.twitter.com/Gspzm3UScd — Ibrahim Anton Ego 🇨🇦 (@abbe_farria) March 26, 2022

Jared Leto won Worst Supporting Actor at this year's Razzie Awards for House of Gucci. Say what you want, but it'll be a performance long remembered. That's the real achievement, right? pic.twitter.com/uX0wo58XLG — Movies In Focus (@moviesinfocus) March 26, 2022

Actually stop.. what has this man been doing!? @JaredLeto please figure it out



If people don’t know the Razzie Awards are the Oscar’s but for shit performances and movies https://t.co/tB4g6S0rXv — Emmett Dunn (@Eddy_Moviess) March 26, 2022

Calling it now that Morbius is gonna be the biggest flop of the year, Jared Leto going for a second year of Razzie wins — Griffin (@G_Fredette) March 25, 2022

He’s coming for another Razzie win with Morbius I fear! pic.twitter.com/XSCRWUo97Y — Josh ❤️ The Batman & Halo #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) March 26, 2022

The name value of Marvel could be enough to save Morbius from disaster, but with The Batman still holding strong and The Lost City headed towards a much stronger than expected first frame, a raft of poor reviews could seriously hamper the movie’s chances of finding any significant critical success.

Of course, the knives have been out for Morbius ever since the project was first announced, so nobody would be all that surprised were it to sink without a trace.