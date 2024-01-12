Did we just learn about Bill Hader’s perfect role in ‘Fantastic Four?’

Who are going to play the Fantastic Four? That’s a question that dwells on MCU fans’ minds night and day as we await some official announcements about next year’s reboot of Marvel’s First Family.

And, yes, while that news is looong overdue (Kevin Feige announced this film in 2019 — that’s five years ago, you guys), let’s not forget there’s much more to the FF mythos than just those four characters. The Fantastic Four occupy one of the most colorful and creative corners of the Marvel universe and the studio has the opportunity to fill Matt Shakman’s movie with an abundance of memorable characters — and stars to go with them.

Luckily, a new rumor indicates an underappreciated FF icon could finally be about to make his live-action debut. Although there’s currently no word on who Marvel might be looking at for the role, there’s surely only one actor who is best-suited for the character. And it’s someone who’s felt due a trip to Marvel-land for years now.

This rumored Fantastic Four character could be Bill Hader’s perfect entry point into the MCU

Image via Marvel Comics

According to the latest casting updates, Marvel is currently in the process of casting a “male actor to play a CGI character” in Fantastic Four. The word on the street is that this CGI character is none other than H.E.R.B.I.E., the team’s faithful robot sidekick. And if this really is the case, we can only hope that Bill Hader is at the top of the studio’s shortlist.

H.E.R.B.I.E. (Humanoid Experimental Robot, B-Type, Integrated Electronics) originally appeared in 1978’s The New Fantastic Four cartoon, filling the fourth spot on the team after rights issues kept Human Torch out of the lineup. The nostalgia factor later meant that he was added to mainstream Marvel Comics canon. He even almost turned up in 2005’s Fantastic Four, but his scene was ultimately deleted.

While H.E.R.B.I.E. is generally portrayed as a well-mannered and genial character, it’s easy to imagine an MCU version possessing more of a snarky attitude and quick wit — which is why Bill Hader would be the only choice to play him. After helping provide the electronic dialogue of BB-8 in Star Wars and voicing Alpha in 2017’s Power Rangers, Hader only needs one more similar role to complete his trifecta of robot sidekicks in blockbuster movies. For some reason, when casting directors look at Bill Hader they see a bucket of bolts with a puckish personality, and I think that’s a beautiful thing that needs to continue.

The best part is that, these days, Marvel doesn’t discriminate and even those who’ve already played one character in the MCU can turn up as another. Just look at Reservation Dogs’ Devery Jacobs portraying two entirely unrelated roles in What If…? and Echo — and they were released back-to-back! So Hader could always wet his whistle with H.E.R.B.I.E. in Fantastic Four and then return in live-action later down the line for a meatier part that can really show us what the Barry actor can do. You know it makes sense, Feige.

Fantastic Four clobbers into cinemas on May 2, 2025.