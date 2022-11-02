Diedrich Bader reveals ‘Office Space’ is set for an unusual return

Office Space is back! At least it is according to a tweet from Diedrich Bader today, who shared a picture of himself in the full getup as classic roommate Lawrence. Turns out he’s filming an ad as the character.

Bader appeared in a jumpsuit with his signature curly locks and horseshoe mustache, looking like he hasn’t aged a day and also wants to “do two chicks at the same time” with his million dollars. Check it out below:

So the other day this happened pic.twitter.com/KBuF9R40e6 — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) November 2, 2022

Glorious. This photo would’ve been enough to get everyone excited, but he followed it up with “Oddly enough this shot on a Monday.” He also graciously answered some fan questions in the thread and gave us a few more hints on the as-of-yet-untitled Office Space project.

Bader also wrote, “I was worried i wouldn’t find the voice again then i got all dressed up and looked in the mirror and heard him say “hey man, how you doin?” Like an old friend returned.”

Someone else asked “Wait?!?! Lawrence is coming back??” and Bader said, “For a fun series of ads w a lot of the original cast.” Okay so it isn’t a new series or sequel but we will see a lot of the old cast and that’s better than nothing.

Someone asked, “What’s the goal now, Lawrence, 4 chicks at the same time, man?” and Bader simply said “Inflation.” Other fun Office Space-related dialogue bits included questions like “Are you doing the drywall in the new McDonalds” (Bader answered “Walmart”) and a bunch of “Hell yeahs.”

Confused about all the inside Office Space lingo? This clip will catch you right up and remind you why Lawrence is the best roommate ever.

No word on when the ad will air just yet but we’ll keep you posted. Office Space is currently streaming on Hulu.