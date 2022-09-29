Diego Luna addresses whether or not ‘Rogue One’ really did shoot multiple endings

Rogue One is set just before A New Hope, with the closing moments of the movie segueing straight into the classic opening that introduced the world to Star Wars back in 1977. This shouldn’t give the story much wiggle room, as all the pieces have to neatly fall into place for the Original Trilogy to play out as it did.

As such, the film’s ragtag Rebel cell all bite the dust on Scarif in the finale, including Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor and Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso. But could it have played out differently?

After all, Rogue One had a famously turbulent production, and a lot was left on the cutting room floor. We know the Darth Vader corridor sequence at the end was a late addition, so is there an unseen ending in which our heroes survive? Luna has given an extensive interview to Vanity Fair about his experience in Star Wars, and the answer is fairly conclusive.

“So this is basically the reason why I was so happy to play this role, and so excited about the idea of being part of this universe because I thought it was so bold, so interesting so unique to have an ending like this, you know? And there’s been a lot, I mean, I remember people saying we shot different endings, and just to be clear, the day I was offered this role I knew this was it. It was one film and I knew what the end was gonna be. And it’s one of the things that excited me the most, that Star Wars was gonna do that, was gonna show what sacrifice means and was gonna go for it.”

So that’s a no, then, with Luna confirming he knew his character was fated to die at the end of the Rogue One right from the off.

“I thought it was a very smart move…I remember having to answer the question of like, ‘Oh, how does it feel? How long are you gonna be in Star Wars? How many films you’re gonna do?’ and I just couldn’t answer, you know? But I knew that was it. And in fact, it made complete sense that I was just there for one film.”

Luna might still technically be around for a single movie, but Cassian is currently back in style in Andor. The Disney Plus show has floored fans with its quality and stunning visuals, and over two seasons will track Cassian’s path through the early days of the Rebel Alliance, right up until we loop back to our first meeting with him in Rogue One.

Andor airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.