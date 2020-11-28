Dior Refuses To Drop Johnny Depp As Sales Skyrocket

Johnny Depp’s most loyal supporters have been doing everything they can to back the actor via various campaigns and petitions over the last few weeks. Not only have they called for folks to boycott both Fantastic Beasts 3 and Aquaman 2, but they’re also trying to have the actor reinstalled as Pirates of the Caribbean‘s Jack Sparrow while still attempting to get Amber Heard dropped from her role in the aforementioned comic book blockbuster.

Furthermore, Depp’s fanbase is threatening to avoid anything associated with Warner Bros. and recently went into meltdown over a throwaway joke in the Animaniacs revival that seeming took a shot at the actor and his legal troubles. But unfortunately for them and all of their efforts, Johnny is still very much being looked at unfavorably by most major Hollywood studios and is reportedly having trouble finding new gigs, with a lot of producers hesitant to work with him.

One company who seems happy to stick by his side, though, is Dior, and while they may not be able to give the actor a leading role in a big budget blockbuster, they are at least showing their support by refusing to drop him from the campaign for their Sauvage cologne.

As MovieWeb reports, the former Pirates of the Caribbean star was featured in an ad for the product this week, indicating that he’ll remain the “face of the fragrance.” Not only that, but he also earned somewhere between $3-5 million for the TV spot, which should come in handy given the hefty legal fees he now owes.

Of course, Dior standing by the Hollywood star has drawn applause from many corners of the web, with fans praising the company for supporting Johnny Depp and not turning their back on him like most of the movie studios have. It seems to have been the right call, too, as internet searches for the cologne have reportedly increased by 23% in recent weeks and Sauvage is also “the bestselling male fragrance at The Fragrance Shop and is listed in the bestsellers list at The Perfume Shop.”

But tell us, what do you think of the company’s decision to keep him on board? Is it the right one? As always, let us know down below.