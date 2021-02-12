Disney Plus Added 5 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s a good day to be a Marvel fan. This Friday, Disney Plus has added its latest weekly haul of new titles to its library, and numbering at just five, it’s not the biggest ever. However, Marvel lovers will be pleased as 3/5 of the fresh arrivals come from the House of Ideas. Namely, there’s a series of animated shorts for kids, a fascinating documentary for comic book readers and the latest episode of WandaVision for everyone.

Not in the mood for Marvel today? First of all, what’s wrong with you? And secondly, that’s no problem, as Disney Plus has another couple of newbies that you might be interested in instead.

National Geographic docuseries Life Below Zero: The Next Generation sees a group of brave folks say goodbye to their comfortable homes to try their hand at living in the harsh wilds of Alaska. Meanwhile, a new batch of episodes of Inside Pixar arrive. A follow-up to last year’s first season, which went under the subtitle Inspirations, these installments – subtitled Portraits – offer a behind-the-scenes look at those talented creatives who bring your favorite Pixar movies to life.

For more, here’s the full list of what’s new on Disney Plus this February 12th:

Inside Pixar: Portraits *Disney+ Original

Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (S1)

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (S1)

Marvel’s Behind the Mask

WandaVision *Disney+ Original

Speaking of documentary content, check out Marvel’s Behind the Mask, which dives into how the Marvel universe was created one incredible hero at a time, with contributions from some of the most celebrated comics creators around. If you’re looking for something to entertain the kids, though, then stick on Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones, a short-form series featuring the Avengers, made to promote the titular toyline produced by Funko.

Last but not least, be sure to catch episode 6 of WandaVision, the internet’s latest TV obsession, if you haven’t already. This week is the much-anticipated Halloween-themed outing which features Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision in versions of their classic superhero costumes.

Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Disney Plus this weekend? Let us know down below.