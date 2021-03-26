Disney Plus Added 7 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s the last Friday of March, which means Disney Plus has dished out its final haul of new titles for the month. And it’s a great one, too, including a range of original TV series as well as an underrated family movie. There are six – or seven, if you count individual seasons of the same show separately – fresh additions debuting on the streaming service today, and you can check out the full list below.

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: As Time Goes By

Disney Pickle and Peanut (S1)

Disney Pickle and Peanut (S2)

Gnomeo & Juliet *Disney+ Original

Inside Pixar: Foundations – Batch 3 Premiere *Disney+ Original

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – Episode 2

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Premiere Episode 101 “Game On” – *Disney+ Original

First of all, the latest episode of Disney Channel fantasy series Secrets of Sulphur Springs drops on D+ today. If you haven’t caught it yet, it follows two kids from a small Louisiana town who discover a time portal that takes them back to the 1960s. Meanwhile, two seasons of wacky animated comedy Pickle and Peanut are likewise made available.

The lone film being added today is Gnomeo & Juliet, a movie that tells you all you need to know about it from its title – it’s Romeo and Juliet but with garden gnomes, you get it. James McAvoy and Emily Blunt play the ceramic versions of Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers, with Michael Caine, Jason Statham and Patrick Stewart also in the voice cast.

The best part of this week’s haul is probably the three original TV productions that’ve arrived today. Don’t miss the third batch of episodes of Inside Pixar, the documentary series that goes behind the scenes of the acclaimed animated studio. Not to mention the second outing of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, if you haven’t caught it already.

Last but not least, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres today. Essentially Disney’s answer to Netflix’s Cobra Kai, it’s a restart of the Mighty Ducks franchise featuring Emilio Estevez back as Gordon Bombay as he teams up with a single mom (Gilmore Girls‘ Lauren Graham) to train up another generation of underdog hockey players.

You can catch all of this on Disney Plus from today.