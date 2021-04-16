Disney Plus Added 9 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s Friday, it’s the weekend and it’s time for another load of new content to arrive on Disney Plus. This April 16th has delivered nine fresh titles to the Mouse House’s streaming platform, ranging from the latest episodes of their hit ongoing original series to a few underrated films from the past.

Take a closer look at what US subscribers to the service can enjoy from today below and then scroll down for more info:

Big Shot – Premiere Episode 101 “Pilot” *Disney+ Original

Earth Moods (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Primal Survivor (S5)

RIO

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier *Disney+ Original

The Kid Who Would Be King

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 104 “Hockey Moms” *Disney+ Original

Treasure Buddies

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

First of all, there are a couple of premieres to catch this Friday. Don’t miss all five episodes of National Geographic ambient series Earth Moods, which is guaranteed to help you relax as each chapter captures a different beautiful corner of the planet. Then there’s the opener of new sports comedy-drama Big Shot. John Stamos stars as a hot-headed basketball coach who finds himself employed at an all-girls high school after getting booted from the big leagues.

The other TV content now available includes season 5 of Primal Survivor and the penultimate episode of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which sees Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes going after Wyatt Russell’s corrupt Captain America. Not to mention the fourth installment of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Moving on to the new movies, and there are a couple of Fox films among them. Like animated flick Rio, featuring an all-star voice cast including Jesse Eisenberg and Anne Hathaway, and fantasy The Kid Who Would Be King, from Attack the Block director Joe Cornish. Meanwhile, canine sequel Treasure Buddies and forgotten 90s adventure pic White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf emerge from Disney’s vaults.

Catch all of this on Disney Plus from today.