Disney Plus Just Added Another Great Marvel Movie

Disney Plus has plenty to offer in September, and though the live-action remake of Cinderella made an appearance this past Tuesday, today marks its first major content drop full of awesome new stuff to watch.

Yes, subscribers now have access to nostalgic bliss with both The Mighty Ducks sequels and Drew Barrymore’s 1999 rom-com Never Been Kissed. Meanwhile, those willing to shell out an extremely pricey $29.99 can finally check out the brand new live-action Mulan remake, or they can simply wait until it becomes free in December.

While you’re making up your mind about that, you can also catch another popular pic on the service today. 2013’s The Wolverine has made its way to Disney Plus, and though it may not be part of the now vast MCU collection on the platform, it’s still a fun entry in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men universe.

The Wolverine is the sixth installment in the series and follows the titular character – played as usual by the talented Hugh Jackman – as he grapples with the death of Jean Grey in X-Men: The Last Stand, finding himself in Japan with his healing powers gone.

Wolverine’s second solo outing brought in a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71% and was considered one of the franchise’s better films. At least, until we got 2017’s riveting and mature Logan, which brought an end to Jackman’s arc as the character and proved that superhero movies can be as emotionally powerful as they are action-packed.

If you’re not feeling The Wolverine, though, rest assured that there’s plenty more on the way to Disney Plus this month. In fact, you can head through here to see the full list of September additions. Suffice it to say, it’s looking to be a great couple of weeks.