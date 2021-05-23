Disney Plus Is Adding 10 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

We’re heading towards the last week of May, and Disney Plus has one more stacked haul of content to come this Friday before June gets here. The 28th delivers 10 new titles in total, offering up some must-see films and TV shows that subscribers will not want to miss. Most of all, the studio’s latest major movie release debuts on Disney Plus Premier Access.

But more on that in a moment. First, check out the full list of everything that’s new on Disney Plus this week below and then scroll down for additional info:

Big Shot – Episode 107 “Kalm Korn” *Disney+ Original

Bluey Shorts (S2)

Cruella (Premiere) *Disney+ Premier Access

Disney Sydney to the Max (S3 – Episodes 1-8)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 203 “Valentine’s Day” *Disney+ Original

Kingdom of the Polar Bears (S1)

Launchpad *Disney+ Original

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 110 “State of Play” (Season Finale) *Disney+ Original

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 105 *Disney+ Original

Wicked Tuna (S10 – Episode 1-7)

First Poster For Cruella Reveals Emma Stone As Ms. De Vil 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

To begin with, a couple of seasons of Disney Channel shows are amongst this haul. Catch new episodes of short-form animation Bluey from this Friday, as well as the latest outings of Sydney to the Max season 3, which has only just aired on network TV. Looking for more National Geographic content? Fishing-themed reality show Wicked Tuna returns for its tenth run, along with new series Kingdom of the Polar Bears.

This is a great week for original titles, too, with the platform’s four ongoing shows dropping fresh episodes this Friday. First of all, there’s a Valentine’s Day installment of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, as well the seventh outing of John Stamos sports comedy-drama Big Shot, the fifth of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and, last but not least, the season finale of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Not to mention new anthology effort Launchpad.

The most notable new arrival, however, has to be Cruella, the much-anticipated 101 Dalmatians prequel starring Emma Stone in this origin story for one of Disney’s most iconic villains. Alongside its debut in theaters, the movie can be streamed through the Premier Access label for an additional $30 charge, much like Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon before it.

Catch all this on Disney Plus this Friday, May 28th.