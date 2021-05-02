Disney Plus Is Adding 10 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

It’s a big week for Disney Plus coming up as the Mouse House’s streaming service is debuting its latest hotly anticipated new series, treating viewers to both the opening episode and also the second chapter over the next few days. What’s more, a bunch of other must-see movies and TV shows are making their way to the platform, too, and you can check out the full itemized list of arrivals below and then keep reading for more info.

May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 101

May 7

Disney Wander over Yonder (S1)

Disney Wander over Yonder (S2)

Everyone’s Hero

Flicka 2

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Big Shot: Episode 104

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 107

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 102

The major new series that’s debuting is, of course, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the latest animated show set in the galaxy far, far away. An offshoot of The Clone Wars season 7, it follows the exploits of Clone Squad 99, a team of genetically enhanced troopers, as they work as mercenaries following the rise of the Empire. The series premiere lands on May 4th AKA Star Wars Day before the second outing drops on Friday.

Eight other titles also arrive the same day, including both seasons of Wonder Over Yonder, a sci-fi animation from Powerpuff Girls creator Craig McCracken, 2006 sports animated movie Everyone’s Hero, which was partially directed by Superman star Christopher Reeve prior to his death, and not one but two horse-themed drama films – namely, 2010 sequel Flicka 2 and 1991’s Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken.

MCU fans missing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, meanwhile, can take some solace in the fact that Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer – the 2007 sequel starring the original Captain America, Chris Evans, as Johnny Storm – is likewise dropping on D+ this Friday. Last but not least, don’t miss the fourth episode of Big Shot, featuring John Stamos, and the seventh of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Catch all of this on Disney Plus this coming week.