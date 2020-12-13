Disney Plus Is Adding 14 New Movies And TV Shows This Friday

Disney Plus is serving up 14 new movies and TV shows this coming Friday, which is exactly one week before Christmas. The Mouse House’s streaming service will be updating its library with a bunch of exciting fresh additions that cater to all tastes, including a load of television series and a couple of films.

Check out the full list of everything that’s dropping this week in the list below, and then scroll down for a run through of the highlights that you won’t want to miss.

Arendelle Castle Yule Log (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Buried Truth of the Maya

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (S1)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Parks Sunrise Series (S1)

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (S3)

Dory’s Reef Cam (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Eddie the Eagle

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World *Disney+ Original

Into the Woods

Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez

On Pointe (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

The Mandalorian – Season Finale: “Chapter 16” *Disney+ Original

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Supermarket Scramble” & “Just the Four of Us” *Disney+ Original

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you can see, D+ is delivering a couple of ambient programs to enjoy in the background – Arendelle Castle Yule Log and Dory’s Reef Cam. On a similar note, Cosmos: Possible Worlds is an ambitious CG series that imagines what alien worlds could look like. Those searching for new shows to enjoy with the family, meanwhile, may wish to catch season 3 of Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure or ballet-themed docuseries On Pointe.

Another episode of Beyond the Clouds is also being added, along with the latest adventures of the most iconic rodent on the planet in The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. Not to mention the highlight of this week’s TV additions, the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. Find out whether Pedro Pascal’s Mando can rescue Baby Yoda from the clutches of the Empire.

Moving on to films and there’s Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez, a spinoff of the Miraculous Ladybird franchise. Meanwhile, Disney’s 2014 musical Into the Woods finally goes up that day, too. The Stephen Sondheim adaptation stars the likes of Meryl Streep, Anna Kendrick and Johnny Depp. And last but not least, Fox sports pic Eddie the Eagle, featuring Taron Egerton and Hugh Jackman, likewise debuts.

What are you going to be watching on Disney Plus next weekend, though? Let us know in the comments section.