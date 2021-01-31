Disney Plus Is Adding 4 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

While the rest of the major streaming services add a load of newly licensed content every first day of the month, Disney Plus has a strict policy of only sharing fresh titles on Fridays (barring a few exceptions). That means that this coming week’s haul isn’t as hefty as that of Netflix, Hulu, Prime, etc., with just four new movies and TV series joining the platform’s library on Friday, February 5th. There are a couple of notable releases among the small handful of additions, though, as you can see below.

Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki

Disney Upside-Down Magic

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S7)

WandaVision: New Episode

First up, My Music Story is a documentary series that offers an unprecedented look at celebrated artists through exclusive interviews, rare footage and special performances of new Disney song arrangements. The premiere episode focuses on international sensation Yoshiki.

2020 Disney Channel movie Upside-Down Magic also comes to Disney Plus this Friday. Based on the fantasy book series of the same name, the film stars Izabela Rose and Siena Agudong as tween best friends Nory and Reina who discover they have magical powers – the ability to transform into animals and control fire, respectively – and enrol at Sage Academy, a prestigious magic school.

Then there’s the seventh season of National Geographic fishing-themed competition series Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks and last but not least, the fifth episode of Marvel’s WandaVision debuts, so expect that to break the internet again when it lands on Disney Plus next Friday. This time around, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)’s sitcom reality will move forward into the 1980s, while S.W.O.R.D. continues investigating how to get them out in the real world.

Tell us, though, what do you plan on catching on the streaming service this coming week? Let us know down below.