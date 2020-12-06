Disney Plus Is Adding 9 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Subscribers are still tucking into what was just made available on the site on Friday, but let’s look ahead all the same to what’s dropping on Disney Plus this coming week. It’s not the biggest haul ever, with the count of new arrivals numbering just nine, but there are several notable additions in there that you won’t want to miss.

The emphasis is on TV this time around, but there are a couple of movies included in the upcoming load, too. For instance, Ralph Breaks the Internet is finally added to D+’s library. The 2018 sequel to the hit 2012 animated flick, it once again stars John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman as Ralph and Vanellope as they journey from their arcade machine into the World Wide Web. The second new film, meanwhile, is the latest D+ original. Safety is a moving sports drama about a young football prodigy who puts his bright future on the line when he takes custody of his little brother after their mother enters a drug rehab clinic. Jay Reeves stars.

For more, here’s the full list of everything hitting Disney Plus on Friday, December 11th:

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric

Ralph Breaks the Internet

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Safety

The Mandalorian Chapter 15

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: The Brave Little Squire, An Ordinary Date

Moving onto the TV content, and a couple of Disney Channel festive specials are among the haul, both of which feature a bunch of your favorite Mouse House stars. Namely, Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown and Disney Holiday Magic Quest. Then there’s documentary Gender Revolution, as hosted by Katie Couric, and behind-the-scenes docuseries Beyond the Clouds, which can be found in the Extras section of recent original movie Clouds.

What’s more, feel fee to check out High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special and the latest episodes of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. Probably the most-watched thing on the site this coming Friday, though, will be Chapter 15 of The Mandalorian, the penultimate installment of season 2.

But tell us, what do you plan on catching on Disney Plus next week? Sound off down below.