Disney Plus Is Adding 6 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

You might still be working your way through the huge haul that just arrived on the site this past Friday, but let’s skip ahead to this coming week all the same and preview what’s headed to Disney Plus on August 21st. It’s nowhere near as big as the lot that’s just arrived, but there are a couple of notable new additions to look forward to.

Here are all six movies and TV shows due on D+ in just a few days:

Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Muppets Now – Episode 104 – “Sleep Mode” *Disney+ Original

Muppets Now – Episode 104 – "Sleep Mode" *Disney+ Original

One Day At Disney – Episode 138 – "Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services" *Disney+ Original

Weird But True – Episode 302 – "National Parks" *Disney+ Original

The six new titles break down into two National Geographic documentaries, three new episodes of ongoing D+ exclusive series and one major new film being added as part of the streaming service’s Summer Movie Nights season. To begin with, Back to the Titanic follows an expedition to the famed sunken ship, while Mars: One Day on the Red Planet explores the surface of Mars using data and footage from orbiters and rovers.

The highlight of the haul, though, has to be 2017’s Beauty and the Beast, the mega-successful live-action remake of the acclaimed 1991 animated film starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. The original is also on D+, as are its sequels, so you can have a full-blown Beauty and the Beast marathon next weekend if you want to. Remember, there’s a prequel TV series in the works, too, featuring Luke Evans’ Gaston and Josh Gad’s LeFou.

As for the rest of what’s coming on Friday, you can also look forward to new episodes of One Day at Disney, Weird But True and Muppets Now, which is entering the second half of its short six-part season.

That does it for this coming week’s haul, but be sure to let us know what you plan on watching on Disney Plus by dropping a comment down below.