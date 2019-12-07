Disney Also Developing Aladdin Spinoff For Jasmine’s Handmaiden Dalia

With Disney Plus finally up and running, the Mouse House is scrambling to come up with new content inspired by established properties to keep fans hooked to the streaming platform. And according to our sources, the latest IP to get this treatment is Aladdin.

We already know that a live-action spinoff for Billy Magnussen’s Prince Anders is in the works but now, we’re hearing that Disney is also planning a spinoff for Dalia, who was played by Nasim Pedrad in the film. An original character created specifically for the live-action remake, she was princess Jasmine’s handmaiden, childhood friend and confidante, and eventual love interest for the Genie after he turned human.

If you’ll recall, she was introduced into the narrative to balance out the character roster, which was filled exclusively with men except for Jasmine’s lone female voice. Dalia was a smart, sympathetic woman, who became a fan favorite thanks to her humorous lines delivered in pitch-perfect style by the SNL-alum who played her.

Following the controversy over the new casting for the role of Genie, fans were also initially suspicious of Dalia, believing she was meant to be a replacement for Rajah, Jasmine’s pet tiger. But those fears were put to rest when both Rajah and Dalia appeared together in the film as the princesses’ friends who advise and support her through her whirlwind courtship with Aladdin.

Details on the project are still scarce at this early, early stage, but our sources – the same ones who told us Disney was doing a sequel to Aladdin months ago and that Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan in a Disney Plus show back in May, both of which turned out to be true – assure us that it’s currently in development alongside the Prince Anders spinoff.

But tell us, do you care to see either of these characters explored further? Or should the Mouse House focus on other parts of Aladdin to expand on? Sound off down below with your thoughts.