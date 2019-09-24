Disney Artist Shares Concept Art Of How Wolverine Could Look In The MCU

The X-Men are coming to the MCU, it just won’t be for a few years. The Fox franchise only recently concluded this past summer, but fans are already getting impatient to see how the Children of the Atom will be rebooted by Marvel Studios now that they have the rights back. It’s going to take a while for them to get their plans in order, though, so for the moment, it’s up to us to imagine what the MCU’s X-Men will look like. Like Wolverine, for example, who’ll presumably get his proper costume under Marvel.

On that note, today we have some awesome new concept art which definitely whets our appetite for seeing the classic yellow and black outfit on screen in the not-so-distant future. Former Disney visual artist Jason Pastrana shared his designs for an MCU Wolverine on his Instagram page in 2017, with the art resurfacing following the piece he did of the whole team going viral. And as you can see below, he played around with various different takes on the helmet before settling on one and creating a full costume.

Honestly, it’s a shame that Pastrana’s no longer with Disney, as this is practically everything fans could want from a live-action version of Wolverine’s costume. The more realistic body suit matches Marvel’s more grounded superhero suits while the all-important ears are perfectly designed – they’re not too prominent to be outlandish but not too small that they lose their purpose.

Going by what little we can see of Logan’s face in these pieces, Pastrana has imagined the character as a grizzled middle-aged man. However, most casting suggestions are pointing to a younger portrayal of the hero in the MCU. For instance, Taron Egerton, Daniel Radcliffe and Dacre Montgomery have all been linked to the role. WGTC has also heard from sources that a Disney Plus series for Wolverine is on the cards.

Tell us, though, would you like it if Logan looked something like this concept art depicts when he debuts in the MCU? Let us know in the comments section down below.