Wolverine May Be Getting His Own Disney Plus TV Series

One of the most challenging issues Marvel faces now that they have the rights to the X-Men is how to reboot Wolverine, given the popularity of Hugh Jackman’s portrayal in Fox’s films. One idea might be to shunt him off into a different medium though and, instead of making more solo movies for the character, giving him his own TV series.

We Got This Covered has been told by our sources – the same ones who revealed that Tom Welling would be back for “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which was then confirmed last week – that Marvel wants to do a Wolverine Disney Plus show in the near future. We previously reported on this possibility back in June and from what we understand, it’s still on the cards. At the time, we were told it categorically wouldn’t feature Jackman back in the role, though we’ve since heard that Marvel’s leaving the door open for the star to return if he wants.

It doesn’t seem like the hero will be restricted to appearing on TV, though, as we’ve also heard that Wolverine will play a part in the rebooted X-Men movies. However, he won’t be as prominent in the team as he was in the Fox franchise, which makes a lot of sense if Marvel is giving him his own vehicle instead.

In fact, the studio has big plans for the Wolverine name beyond just Logan himself, as our sources say that Marvel wants to get X-23 in the MCU sooner rather than later, with the eventual plan being for Wolvie’s cloned daughter to take over his superhero mantle. As such, we could speculate that Laura Kinney will show up in this Disney Plus series, too. Though that’s not something we’ve had confirmed at this point.

In any case, the X-Men aren’t coming to the MCU for a few years yet, so there’s still some time before this reaches screens. But tell us, would you be up for a TV show featuring Wolverine? Share your thoughts in the comments section below, bub.