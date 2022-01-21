Disney fans debate whether or not a live-action ‘Aristocats’ should exist

Within the last 20 years or so, Walt Disney Pictures has produced its fair share of live-action adaptations based around the cult-classic animations. From Maleficent (2014) to The Lion King (2019) and more recently, Cruella (2021), Disney shows no signs of slowing its roll anytime soon with the announcement of The Aristocats coming to the big screen.

Sources have told Deadline that The Aristocats is in its early stages of development. Will Gluck and Keith Bunin are the dynamic duo responsible for the screenplay, and Gluck will also tackle any producer duties.

The live-action version of The Aristocats will be based around the 1970 Disney animation of the same name. The film follows a family of Parisian felines who discover that they will inherit a fortune from their owner. When the jealous butler learns about the inheritance, he kidnaps them and plans to “dispose” of the fur-covered heirs. While stranded in the country, The Aristocats meet Thomas O’Malley, a debonair tomcat who vows to help them return home.

Quite reassuringly, Gluck is familiar with family-friendly entertainment after recently directing Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. Likewise, Bunin has already established himself within Walt Disney Studios after contributing the screenplay for Pixar’s Onward.

Surprisingly, the reactions are mostly negative as the announcement makes its rounds. Some Disney fanatics are outraged that the source material is being tampered with, while others are dreading the possibility of another box office flop that resembles Tom Hooper’s Cats (2019).

What seems to be the most common reaction is simply social media users questioning: “who asked for this?”

Just please don’t cast James Corden and make the mistake of having another Cats exist 😂 pic.twitter.com/qA64iTvXNL — Alexis (@_Alexis__Alexis) January 21, 2022 @_Alexis__Alexis on Twitter

I know Disney must be pretty desperate for movie ideas (otherwise we would’ve had more original movies than live action remakes for the past 8 years), but honestly I simply can’t see a reasonable motive WHY Disney would make a remake of the Aristocats other than nostalgia bait. https://t.co/mf0Kud2ur4 — Ciela Opinions YT ((subscribe!)) (@CielaOpinions) January 21, 2022 @CielaOpinions on Twitter

The majority of opinions are leaning towards a definitive “no” as far as remaking a timeless classic goes, but there are the odd few fans that are interested to see the end product — even if it is another Cats disaster. Others have humored the fact that The Aristocats was originally intended to be live-action, but Disney decided that it wouldn’t work.

Controversial opinion on the aristocats remake… I don’t mind if they do it really. The original film is a bit… rubbish. And hey, if its worse than that then maybe it’ll kill the idea of remaking the Disney classics! pic.twitter.com/lVj4VgbxHd — Richard Smithson (@RGS93) January 21, 2022 @RGS93 on Twitter

What’s amusing about this is that THE ARISTOCATS was originally developed as a live-action film before it became an animated one. And they decided it WOULDN’T WORK. — Daniel Lammin (@DanielLammin) January 21, 2022 @DanielLammin on Twitter

Just like the Lady and the Tramp remake, The Aristocats will reportedly use real animals and not CG models. If executed correctly, perhaps that will be the saving grace for an adaptation that is already lined up for the chopping board.