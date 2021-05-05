Disney Fans Worried As The Internet Tries To Cancel Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs

Disney’s extensive back catalogue of animated classics are very much products of their time, and unfortunately in some cases that means they don’t play too well when viewed through a modern lens. The Mouse House has already taken steps to combat this by adding disclaimers to many older titles to warn viewers of outdated and potentially offensive content.

Not only that, but Dumbo, The Aristocats and Peter Pan were all removed from the children’s section of Disney Plus and locked behind a parental control, meaning that kids under the age of seven will need approval from their parents before watching them. It’s a suitable compromise when several other platforms have removed movies and TV shows altogether for much the same reasons, but fans are now worried that cancel culture could set its sights on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

A travel publication recently wrote a piece on Disneyland’s Snow White Enchanted Wish Ride, which has been updated and overhauled slightly over the last year. However, the article brought attention to the prince kissing Snow White without her consent while she’s asleep, and it’s naturally ignited a minor firestorm on social media, as you can see from the reactions below.

What are we outraged about today, folks? pic.twitter.com/J7mwVJJoqB — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 3, 2021

Just want to point out that this Fox News rage-a-thon about the "woke" mob coming to "cancel" Snow White all centers around one paragraph in a single travel piece written last week in a local San Francisco paper.https://t.co/A0RzGJJrUy — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 3, 2021

She was killed by eating a poisoned apple. The real issue here was that the Prince kissed a corpse on the lips. pic.twitter.com/4rn4CjN3E7 — Logan Miller (@ToucanLDM) May 3, 2021

What are they getting mad about today? Here's a "straight news" segment about the purported cancelation of Snow White at Disneyland that is built around a single op-ed that criticized the ride. https://t.co/q39MRZX8Wa pic.twitter.com/j0xg0sp5dq — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 3, 2021

"People need to stop writing think pieces like the Snow White article so that conservatives don't weaponize them as consequences of cancel culture." Listen, they're going to find something to be angry about, regardless. Anger is the point. They'll fabricate outrage if needed. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 3, 2021

It’s now beyond satire. New version: she sleeps forever. https://t.co/zDhiHw1nPM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 3, 2021

Disneyland’s new Snow White ride slammed for prince’s ‘non-consensual’ kiss. I literally have no words !!!!! — medicman 🇬🇧 (@ukmedicx) May 3, 2021

ppl are saying snow white's kiss raises "issues of consent" and i'm this close to hitting the big red button — sarah m. albers ☠️ (@sarahmalbers) May 3, 2021

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a landmark for cinema in general, as both Disney’s debut feature length animated film and the first one ever, and it was released in 1937 before World War II had even started, so it’s hardly going to be reflective of where we are as a culture and society almost 85 years later. The backlash is based on a single story from a travel magazine, though, so it would be fair to say that there’s been a little bit of an overreaction from some quarters.