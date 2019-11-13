Disney Hoping To Get Tom Holland Spider-Man Movies On Disney Plus Soon

The ground between Disney and Sony may still be fragile when it comes to Spider-Man, so we won’t put too much pressure on either party here.

But as a great deal of the media-aware public know, the House of Mouse officially dropped their extensive streaming service, Disney Plus, yesterday. And while it makes available to its subscribers nearly the entire Infinity Saga, there are a few significant films missing – including Tom Holland’s two Spidey flicks.

Homecoming and Far From Home, the latter of which was the highest grossing movie the wall-crawler has ever been involved in, are both owned by Sony. So that explains why Disney Plus’ Marvel inventory has a couple of holes in it – a fact that the Mickey conglomerate is looking into.

That is, according to THR blog editor Aaron Couch, who posted the following update on Twitter yesterday:

The studio is also hoping to get Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies on Disney+ some point, but that's up in the air. https://t.co/5vYpgOEShQ — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) November 12, 2019

Check Out The Poster For The Spider-Man: Far From Home Extended Cut 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Now, like we said earlier, we don’t want to put too much stress onto either company over the friendly neighborhood superhero. It was only a few months ago that Sony pulled the plug on their collaborative deal with Disney, sending Spider-Man fans around the world into a frenzy. Fortunately, though, their grievances were settled and Peter Parker will get another go round in the MCU.

In terms of the other Marvel films that haven’t popped up on Disney’s service just yet, some of them – including Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, and Ant-Man and the Wasp – are still under contract with Netflix, and will gradually make their way onto Disney Plus.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a specific, on-paper date for when Spider-Man might hop onto the new streaming site, but hopefully it won’t take too long.