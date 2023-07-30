Disney may actually be in luck after a $150 million project earns more renowned praise than initially expected

It’s certainly been no colossal secret that Disney has considerably struggled with gaining traction and obtaining satisfying reviews for its string of latest projects. And with the recent release of Haunted Mansion in theaters this weekend, folks have already come to expect that the supernatural horror will fail to go down as a successful blockbuster for the House of Mouse — although that might not actually turn out to be the case at all.

Even despite a handful of early reviews not exactly painting the film in a bright light — along with its box-office estimations coming in way lower than its overall budget — Redditors have maintained faith in the fun-filled project, with a strong majority proclaiming that they “loved” the movie and are ready to boo and hiss at any detractors.

Image via Disney

Serving as the second theatrical adaptation based on Disney’s famed theme park, it comes as no major surprise that the common consensus surrounding the horror project is completely split down the middle — especially with the ongoing writers’ strike and actors’ strike taking over the headlines in Hollywood right now.

Even so, it’s becoming more and more obvious that the project should be respected and favored for what it truly is — a movie for young children. So, despite what no-nonsense critics are saying, it seems that putting down the pitchforks is the best option when it comes down to a film that is genuinely supposed to place smiles on the faces of kids (with a few jump scares tossed in, of course).

Haunted Mansion is out in theaters now.