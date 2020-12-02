Every Original Movie And TV Show Coming To Disney Plus In December

Forget about the 12 Days of Christmas – it’s the 12 Disney Plus Originals of Christmas this year. The Mouse House’s streaming service is releasing a bunch of new movies and TV series across next month, with the highlights being the original content that’s coming our way. Included in their number is a quartet of must-see movies, a short film, a couple of docuseries and a load of new episodes of hot D+ shows.

First of all, three months after its debut on Premier Access, Mulan is finally available on Disney Plus for all subscribers at no extra cost. So if you haven’t caught the all-action remake, now is your chance. The same day also sees the debut of fantasy comedy movie Godmothered, starring Jillian Bell as a fairy godmother who answers a little girl’s wish for help – only for it to turn out that she’s 30 years too late and the girl has grown into a cynical 40-something (Isla Fisher).

As for TV shows, new episodes of The Mandalorian and The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse drop throughout the first three weeks of the month. Meanwhile, short-form docuseries Beyond the Clouds: Where it All Began – which can be found in the Extras section of Clouds – airs on all four Fridays. Catch the full list of originals due in December below:

Mulan (December 4th) Godmothered (December 4th) The Mandalorian Season 2 (December 4th, 11th, 18th) The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (December 4th, 11th, 18th) Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began (December 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th) High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special (December 11th) Safety (December 11th) On Pointe (December 18th) Burrow (December 18th) Arendelle Castle Yule Log (December 18th) Dory’s Reef Cam (December 18th) Soul (December 25th)

Lucasfilm Reveals Ahsoka Tano's New Live-Action Look In The Mandalorian 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

High School Musical: The Musical delivers a holiday special on the 11th, the same day that inspiring football movie Safety arrives. Moving on to the 18th, ballet-themed docuseries On Pointe deploys all six episodes in one go. You can also catch Pixar SparkShort Burrow and ambient titles Arendelle Castle Yule Log and Dory’s Reef Cam – perfect to stick on screen and give your living room a festive/aquatic flavor.

Of course, the biggest original Disney Plus debut of December is Soul, the first Pixar movie to skip a theatrical release and go straight to streaming. Jamie Foxx stars as a music teacher who suffers an accident and finds his soul has been separated from his body. He must journey through the Great Beyond and the Great Before – where souls are born – to get his life back.

What are you looking forward to catching on Disney Plus in December from this list? Share your opinions in the comments.