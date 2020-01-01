Disney Plus Now Streaming Some Of Fox’s Marvel Movies

The popular Disney Plus streaming service has scored a number of achievements since launch and in a short period of time, has become a legitimate competitor with other streaming corporations. As Disney currently holds the rights to the intellectual properties of massively popular franchises such as Star Wars and the MCU, it’s little wonder that the service has gained the traction it has.

Of course, the MCU productions have been one of the most treasured aspects of Disney Plus. Furthermore, the platform has promised a number of originals based on the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These upcoming series include WandaVision, Loki, What If…?, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, among others.

Yet, there’s another dimension to the world of Marvel movies that Disney Plus didn’t delve into right off the start. You see, the whole slew of Marvel productions from 20th Century Fox weren’t included in the initial launch, but this predicament is starting to change for the better.

Recently, the Canadian division of Disney Plus released the full conglomeration of PG-13 X-Men features (with the only exception being last year’s Dark Phoenix) to its local audience. Meanwhile, US users remain at a loss for any Fox X-Men movies. On the flip side, though, Disney Plus has made Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer available to those in the States. Yay?

As Disney owns Fox and its associated productions, it now has the legal capability of streaming them on Disney Plus. Some of the Marvel fanbase wondered if the Fox films would ever make it to the streaming service due to the belief that many of the characters in these flicks will inevitably be introduced into the MCU. But it turns out there was nothing to worry about and it appears that the Mouse House now intends to bring Fox’s X-Men properties over to their streaming service in due time.