Disney Plus Is Adding 16 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

The first week of August brings a great new haul of fresh content to Disney Plus over the next few days. As we’ve become used to by now, Wednesday delivers a range of new TV shows and episodes while some fresh movies, as well as the last two shows still unfolding on Fridays, drop-in time for the weekend. In total, there are 16 titles debuting on the Mouse House’s streaming platform for the week starting August 2nd.

August 4th sees seven titles going up, including the latest episodes of Monsters at Work, Turner & Hooch and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. Meanwhile, there’s another installment of Marvel Studios Legends for MCU fans to enjoy ahead of What If…? premiering next week, not to mention the season 2 premiere of Short Circuit. Confusingly, this isn’t a TV spinoff of the 80s flick of the same name. In case you missed 2019’s first season, it’s an anthology series of animated short films.

Skipping ahead to Friday, and subscribers have nine more fresh titles to enjoy. There’s the season finale of The Mysterious Benedict Society, as well as the penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The travelling chef heads to Finland in the latest from Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted, while Killer Shark vs. Killer Whale offers up yet more shark-related National Geographic content.

Both Beverley Hills Chihuahuas 2 and 3 make their way to the site the same day, but we’re pretty sure most users will be more excited by the debut of Mrs. Doubtfire. The classic 20th Century Fox family film will finally be available to stream on D+ in the US – it’s already available in many other territories – from next weekend. Relive one of Robin William’s most beloved roles, as a divorced dad who dresses up as an elderly British nanny to reconnect with his kids.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Official Poster Teases Palpatine's Return 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Check out the full list of new arrivals this week below:

August 4

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Fit For Service

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. One Brick At A Time

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)

Short Circuit Season 2 Premiere

Marvel Studios Legends

Monsters At Work: Episode 6

Turner & Hooch: Episode 3

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 2

August 6

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 15

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 8 (Finale)

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

Mrs. Doubtfire

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Finland’s Midnight Sun

Check out all this on Disney Plus this coming week.