Disney Plus to launch in 42 new countries this summer

With over 118 million subscribers spread across many countries, Disney Plus, a major streaming service under The Walt Disney Company, will continue to spread its wings further across the globe.

The platform has announced plans to launch in 42 additional countries and 11 territories during the summer of 2022, expanding to parts of West Asia and Africa.

Housing shows from Disney, National Geographic, Pixar, Star Wars and in some countries, the Star expansion that offers R-rated and Hulu-exclusive content, the streaming service is one of the industry’s heaviest hitters a little over three years after launching.

The nations that will have access to Disney Plus by the summer are Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine Territories, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City and Yemen.

According to Deadline, Disney Plus is looking to boost international commissioning, and is set to target 60 original productions within the next two years. Subscription prices are yet to be revealed, but this marks a big move for the streaming site, which has only been largely available to countries in the U.S, Canada, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America.

In Asia, services are currently available in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong. With South Africa and Tunisia on the list, too, the streaming service is set to begin its spread across Africa.