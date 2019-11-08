Disney Pushing Jeremy Renner For Oscar Consideration For Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame isn’t just the biggest movie of 2019, it’s the biggest movie of all time. Faced with this success, Disney and Marvel Studios are going for a serious Oscar push, putting the movie up for consideration in the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Visual Effects and Best Score categories.

I can guarantee right now that Endgame will walk away with more than a few of those statues. However, the big question is whether they’ll be the typical blockbuster rewards for visual effects, sound editing, makeup and costume design or the real prizes like the directing and acting gongs. This makes it very interesting that Disney’s pushing for Jeremy Renner to get a nomination for his role as Hawkeye.

This could be an indication that the Mouse House and Marvel Studios are firmly standing by Renner in the wake of the allegations made by his ex-wife during the ongoing custody battle. These run the gamut from the actor threatening to kill both himself and her, and on one occasion, putting a gun in his mouth before ultimately firing into the ceiling of their home. She’s also alleged that Renner was frequently intoxicated during their marriage and once left a bag of cocaine on a bathroom counter that their daughter could reach. She has even alleged that Renner bit their daughter and sexually abused her.

Obviously, none of this is in keeping with Disney’s image and many expected them to throw the Avengers: Endgame star under the bus. But since then they’ve indicated that they’re not recasting the role and that the planned Disney Plus series is going ahead. If this is the case, they must be confident these allegations aren’t going to be accepted. But if a judge rules in favor of the wife, that may change, and fast.