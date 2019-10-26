Home / tv

Some Marvel Fans Want Jeremy Renner Replaced As Hawkeye Amid Allegations Of Death Threats

In response to the recent controversy surrounding MCU star Jeremy Renner, some Marvel fans are now pushing for Marvel Studios to find a new lead to play Clint Barton in the upcoming Hawkeye TV show.

In the past couple of weeks, Renner has been the subject of numerous accusations from his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. Amidst a custody battle over their daughter Ava, the Canadian model alleged that Renner threatened to kill both himself and her, and on one occasion, put a gun in his mouth before ultimately firing into the ceiling of their home. Other allegations that have emerged in recent weeks include that Renner was frequently intoxicated during their marriage, and once left a bag of cocaine on a bathroom counter that Ava could reach.

In the wake of these accusations, reports have started emerging that Disney is considering their options, and may end up recasting Hawkeye for his 2021 solo series. And while we’ve yet to receive any official confirmation on Marvel’s plans for Clint Barton, many fans have taken to social media to call for Renner to be dropped from the franchise:

Pacheco’s claims were recently backed up by Renner’s former live-in nanny Naomi Moore, who recalled hearing Renner tell Pacheco that it would be better if she were dead. Since the initial allegations first emerged, Renner’s representatives have issued a statement referring to Pacheco’s report as “a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

So far, Renner has not been charged for any crime, though you have to imagine that Disney has noted the controversy and is currently waiting to see which way the wind will blow before they confirm any plans for Hawkeye.

