Some Marvel Fans Want Jeremy Renner Replaced As Hawkeye Amid Allegations Of Death Threats

In response to the recent controversy surrounding MCU star Jeremy Renner, some Marvel fans are now pushing for Marvel Studios to find a new lead to play Clint Barton in the upcoming Hawkeye TV show.

In the past couple of weeks, Renner has been the subject of numerous accusations from his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. Amidst a custody battle over their daughter Ava, the Canadian model alleged that Renner threatened to kill both himself and her, and on one occasion, put a gun in his mouth before ultimately firing into the ceiling of their home. Other allegations that have emerged in recent weeks include that Renner was frequently intoxicated during their marriage, and once left a bag of cocaine on a bathroom counter that Ava could reach.

In the wake of these accusations, reports have started emerging that Disney is considering their options, and may end up recasting Hawkeye for his 2021 solo series. And while we’ve yet to receive any official confirmation on Marvel’s plans for Clint Barton, many fans have taken to social media to call for Renner to be dropped from the franchise:

Y'all swapped Terrence Howard for Don Cheadle on some "They all look alike" business, so I see no issue with chucking Renner the deuce, hiring Charlie Hunnam, and saying not a damn thing about it. https://t.co/m8WU06V02T — Cheryl Lynn Eaton (@cheryllynneaton) October 23, 2019

Now would be the perfect time to make Hawkeye #Deaf in the MCU like he is in comics. Get a Deaf actor like @NyleDiMarco to play Hawkeye and let him work with Hawkeye Kate Bishop. It would be AMAZING! https://t.co/6CX7HSyFiT — Gay, Deaf, & Sassy Comics Guy! 🏳️‍🌈 (@GayDeafComicGuy) October 24, 2019

Jeremy Renner has : • said the n word twice

• said a transphobic slur

• slut shamed black widow (for having more than one love interest)

• had drugs around his young children

• been accused of holding a gun to his ex wife's head and threatening to kill her [continuing↓] — noodle ⚡ (@thorspowerr) October 24, 2019

it’s okay to be white

it’s okay to be black

it’s okay to be asian

it’s okay to be female

it’s okay to be male

it’s okay to be gay

it’s okay to be straight

it’s okay to be YOU But it’s NEVER gonna be okay to stan Jeremy Renner, like pic.twitter.com/v0652Ztfg6 — 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐲 𝐆𝐢𝐨 ⎊ (@SpiderFtTom) October 21, 2019

Brie Larson:

-Advocates for diversity Dudebros:

SHE IS SEXIST AND RACIST, WHAT A BITCH! NOBODY LIKES HER, STAN ALITA ARMY! Jeremy Renner:

-Transphobe

-allegedy threatened to kill his wife and himself and did Drugs with underage girls

-Sexist Dudebros:

FALSE ACCUSATION!!! — 🎃The FashSlaying Ms. Marvel 👻 (@MissLGBTQMarvel) October 21, 2019

make him be the one who died in Vormir and bring Natasha back. Nobody will complain about a little retcon, there was way more ridiculous and sloppy writing and character development thrown down the drain in Endgame. This will at least make sense and do her character justice. — Liv Mealone ︽✵︽ (@stevensbucks) October 21, 2019

Pacheco’s claims were recently backed up by Renner’s former live-in nanny Naomi Moore, who recalled hearing Renner tell Pacheco that it would be better if she were dead. Since the initial allegations first emerged, Renner’s representatives have issued a statement referring to Pacheco’s report as “a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

So far, Renner has not been charged for any crime, though you have to imagine that Disney has noted the controversy and is currently waiting to see which way the wind will blow before they confirm any plans for Hawkeye.