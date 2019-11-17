Disney Reportedly Developing New TRON Reboot

The recent launch of Disney Plus has now given the Mouse House another platform to continue their quest for the total and utter domination of popular culture, with the latest streaming service providing fans with access to thousands of hours of both new and classic content as the so-called ‘streaming wars’ really begin to heat up.

As well as boasting Star Wars, Marvel Studios, Pixar and virtually the entire 20th Century Fox library at their disposal, Disney will also be keen to create plenty of fresh content in order to constantly increase their subscriber count, and it looks as though the empire that Walt built are set to delve into their back catalogue in order to do it.

Sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us the Mouse House was working on Aladdin sequel, which we now know to be true – say that Disney are in the early stages of developing yet another TRON reboot. It’s unclear where it’ll wind up at the moment, but it seems possible that it could land on Disney Plus.

After all, it can be argued that TRON isn’t particularly relevant to modern audiences, having only been the subject of the cult favorite 1982 original and a sequel that didn’t arrive until 28 years later, but these days it seems that any property with even the slightest hint of name recognition will be repurposed over and over again. And if this project does end up materializing, it could be wise to drop it onto the streaming service rather than in theaters.

Of course, there’ve been rumblings of new developments in the TRON universe for a while now, including the rumored involvement of Jared Leto, but the major obstacle has always been the huge cost in bringing the world to life. TRON: Legacy may have made $400 million at the box office, but it didn’t turn much of a profit given the $170 million budget and huge marketing and promotional costs. Still, there’s certainly potential there to do more with the property and with any luck, the studio will find more success next time.