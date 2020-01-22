Disney Reportedly Wants To Do A Live-Action Princess Crossover Movie

The Disney Princess line is one of the Mouse House’s core merchandising lines. Launched in 2001, the inexhaustible amount of princess-branded products have grossed a ridiculous amount of money, with estimates that Disney probably makes somewhere between $1-2 billion per year off it. Despite this, there’s been no official Disney Princess movie, with the closest being the direct-to-video Disney Princess Enchanted Tales: Follow Your Dreams in 2007 (which was planned to be first in a series, but was cancelled by John Lasseter). We also got a hilarious cameo from the princesses in 2018’s Ralph Breaks The Internet, which went over pretty well with fans.

But now, sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us an Aladdin sequel and National Treasure 3 were in development at the studio well before they were officially announced – have informed us that House of Mouse is considering making a full-on Disney Princess movie, featuring the various princesses from their recent live-action adaptations.

The twelve official princesses in the franchise are Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, Rapunzel, Merida and Moana (and maybe Elsa and Anna from Frozen). So, if we’re working from that list, we should expect to see Lily James’ Cinderella, Elle Fanning’s Aurora, Emma Watson’s Belle, Naomi Scott’s Jasmine, Crystal Liu’s Mulan and Halle Bailey’s Ariel in a live-action crossover. That being said, our sources weren’t able to confirm who exactly would be involved, so it’s unclear if all of those actresses would appear in the movie or if it’ll just focus on, say, 3 or 4 of them.

Of course, the project is only at a very preliminary stage right now and studio is seemingly just exploring it to see if it could happen. One interesting thing that might work in their favor though is Disney’s recent experience with the MCU and Avengers: Endgame. Though the films are obviously very different, both are ambitious crossovers with a star-studded cast and the Joe and Anthony Russo-directed pic certainly managed to give each character a moment in the spotlight.

Other than that, questions remain as to which ‘world’ this movie would be set in. I’m betting that we could see a kind of Disney ‘multiverse’ being shown, with a core character heading to the different universes of each film and assembling the others to fight some bigger bad (perhaps Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent?). But again, this Disney Princess project is only just beginning to take shape, so further details haven’t been made clear. As always, though, we’ll let you know as soon as more come to light.