Disney Reportedly No Longer Wants Johnny Depp Back For Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot

The internet may still be on Johnny Depp’s side, but it appears that Disney most definitely isn’t. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us that live-action remakes of Bambi and Robin Hood were in the works, and that Aladdin is getting a sequel, all of which were correct – the House of Mouse is reportedly no longer interested in bringing back the embattled actor in any capacity when it comes to the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. Apparently, the two sides were discussing a small role or cameo for the 57-year-old in the upcoming reboot, but now the studio is said to be abandoning those plans following the results of his trial.

For those who haven’t heard, the High Court ruled this week that News Group Newspapers were within their rights to dub the three-time Academy Award nominee a “wife beater” after his ex-wife Amber Heard’s disturbing testimony against him was deemed credible. This essentially means that they believe Depp is a domestic abuser, which is expected to have large scale ramifications on his career.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, it isn’t surprising that the notoriously family-friendly studio is the first to back off of the performer, and it’s likely they won’t be the last. As the offers begin to dry up, though, it’ll be interesting to see if filmmaker Tim Burton, who’s been a longtime friend and collaborator of the actor, will continue to work with him on future projects. The duo have teamed up on seven movies thus far and it’d certainly be a shame if they never got the chance to reunite. Especially with Burton currently planning an Addams Family TV show.

Tell us, though, are you disappointed that the Jack Sparrow actor won’t be making an appearance in any future Pirates of the Caribbean installments, or are you happy with Disney’s decision to cut ties with the alleged abuser? Sound off in the comments section and let us know what you think!