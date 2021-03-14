Disney Reportedly Planning Alien Cinematic Universe

So far, the only concrete plans regarding the future of the Alien franchise is that Ridley Scott and Noah Hawley are set to executive produce and be heavily involved on the creative side of Hulu’s in-development series, which will be the first installment in the expanded franchise outside of the Predator crossovers to be set on Earth.

The announcement that Scott was taking the property to streaming cast doubt on the status of his Covenant sequel, which hasn’t been officially green lit or canceled at this stage. The veteran filmmaker revealed last year that discussions had taken place over a third prequel, despite the disappointing box office and middling response to the last outing for the Xenomporphs, but it appears to have been placed on the back burner as the focus shifts to the TV series.

Massive Behind-The-Scenes Gallery For Alien Brings Us Closer To One Of Cinema's All-Time Greats 1 of 111

Click to skip



























































































































































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Luckily, we’ve had insider Daniel Richtman to deliver a constant stream of Alien-related news to keep us occupied over the last several months, with the tipster now claiming that Disney is reportedly developing a cinematic universe for the iconic sci-fi brand. There’s no additional information provided, but it would go some way to explaining why he’s been offering up a regular bombardment of potential projects that are said to be in the works without any of them actually materializing as of yet.

According to his intel, Disney have at various points discussed an Alien vs. Predator limited series, a PG-13 Disney Plus show, a new adventure spearheaded by James Cameron, another Ridley Scott effort not connected to his previous pair of prequels, a young Ripley story that may or may not be the same thing as the other Ripley-centric effort that he reported Sigourney Weaver was being eyed for, the return of the Alien Queen, an all-star team-up that would involve Ripley, Newt, Hicks and more, with Neill Blomkamp’s Alien 5 also being back on the table, but for now now of the above have been confirmed by either Disney or 20th Century Studios.