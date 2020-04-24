Disney Reportedly Planning On Turning Aladdin Into A Trilogy

Last May, Disney released their live-action remake of Aladdin, which turned out to be one of the studio’s biggest hits of the year. The reboot of the beloved 1992 animated classic earned over $1 billion at the global box office. It came as no surprise, then, when we started hearing a sequel could be on the way a few months after it released. But it seems the Mouse House’s plans for Agrabah don’t end there.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Aladdin 2 was in the works months before it was announced, and that Disney was remaking Robin Hood and Bambi, both of which were correct – say that we can expect an Aladdin 3 as well. That’s right, we’re hearing that Disney is planning on delivering an entire trilogy based on the remake, expanding the story of Aladdin, Jasmine and the Genie across three films.

To be clear, this trilogy is separate from the spinoff projects also in development. Last December, a solo movie for Billy Magnussen’s Prince Anders was announced, with WGTC confirming earlier this year that a vehicle for Nasim Pedrad’s Dalia is also in the works. Fans will know that there’s already a trilogy of animated Aladdin films, too, but Lin has previously revealed that future movies will not be wholly based on Return of Jafar and The King of Thieves.

Aladdin 2 got going a few months back as screenwriters John Gatins and Andrea Berloff were hired to pen the screenplay and Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Will Smith were all confirmed to be reprising their roles. And while it doesn’t yet have a release date, no doubt Disney will want it in theaters pretty speedily. The same probably goes for this newly revealed trilogy-closer.

At this stage, though, it’s not even clear if Guy Ritchie will be back to helm the second one, let alone a third, so potentially finding a new director could hold things up. In any case, we’ll bring you more news on the Aladdin franchise as and when it comes in.