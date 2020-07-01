Disney Reportedly Wants To Retcon Their Star Wars Trilogy Through Dark Rey

The reaction to Disney’s Star Wars Sequel Trilogy has mostly been mixed, if not downright negative. Even The Force Awakens, which went down as the third highest-grossing movie of all time, received backlash for copying the narrative elements of A New Hope.

Now, it seems that the Mouse House wishes to redeem the franchise by removing the storyline of the Sequel Trilogy through the Veil of the Force. This new rumor comes from YouTuber “Doomcock” who suggests that Lucasfilm wants to make the last three movies “null and void” by revealing that everything we saw took place in an alternate timeline.

Since he can’t verify the information, the leaker warns viewers that they should take it with a grain of salt. Still, the revelation is too interesting to simply disregard. But it’s also so implausible that it makes us wonder if it’s all just the imagination of a heartbroken fan who doesn’t wish to accept the fact that what’s done is done and it’s time to move on. In any case, here goes nothing.

“Lucasfilm is preparing to render the Sequel Trilogy null and void,” the YouTuber says. “The events of The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker will be removed from canon, isolated in their own alternate timeline and regarded as Elseworlds like installments under the label of Star Wars Legends.”

Apparently, the Emperor had a chamber on the second Death Star called the Room of Mirrors. These mirrors opened a pathway to the Veil of the Force, something we saw in Rebels episode “Worlds Between Worlds.” The power of this mystical realm presented Darth Sidious with a lot of opportunities, including once when he clouded the minds of the Jedi during the days of the Galactic Republic. This also explains how he was able to teleport himself to Exegol. In a moment of desperation, Palpatine used the Force to open a tear to the Veil as he was falling down the shaft in the Throne Room of the Death Star and escape to another world.

The YouTuber then explains that all it takes is for someone to kill Palpatine when he’s in the Veil of the Force, thus preventing him from coming out of the other side on Exegol. This basically unravels the Sequel Trilogy’s narrative, with the leaker adding:

“Palpatine goes into The Veil and never gets back to Exegol. He is prevented from using the mirrors to return. He dies as he was intended to. And Bob’s your uncle all our problems are solved,” Doomcock continues. “That’s right my friends, the solution is essentially Disney hitting Harvey Cthullu’s button and destroying the Kennedy Verse.”

But it’s not going to be as simple as that, as it looks as though Dark Rey will serve as the catalyst to the Sequel Trilogy’s undoing. In The Rise of Skywalker, when Rey enters the Throne Room, there’s shattered glass all around. And when she catches a glimpse of movement in one of those pieces, Dark Rey suddenly emerges with her double-bladed lightsaber, implying that she’s come from a mirror world to fight her good-doer alter ego.

Of course, as we said earlier, this new “rumor” is utterly far-fetched, to say the least. But we wouldn’t be surprised if Disney decided to somehow shake things up for the future of the franchise, if only in favor of fans not boycotting their version of Star Wars altogether.