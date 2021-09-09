Disney Reportedly Wants Robert Downey Jr. To Lead A Major Franchise

Since gracefully bowing out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. has spent the last two years being relentlessly linked with a return as Iron Man in any number of projects both real and entirely hypothetical, even though he said he’s done all that he can with Tony Stark.

If anything, the actor has scaled back his onscreen output significantly, focusing on expanding his Team Downey production company and moving into humanitarianism via his Footprint Coalition. However, he did recently sign on for his first recurring role in a TV series in over 20 years, and he’ll earn the princely sum of $2 million per episode for playing multiple characters in HBO’s The Sympathizer.

Former MCU Star Robert Downey Jr. Shows Off His New Look 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Sherlock Holmes 3 may or may not ever end up happening, but apart from that his schedule is clear from an on-camera perspective. However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Kingsley would return in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings long before it was confirmed – that Disney are reportedly eying RDJ to board another big franchise and occupy his time.

Details are thin for the moment, so there’s no word on whether it’s an existing property or something brand new the studio has in mind, but Downey Jr.’s last foray into effects-driven fare didn’t go so well. Dolittle flopped hard at the box office and instantly earned a reputation as 2020’s worst blockbuster, despite only releasing in the third week of January. His residual MCU star power means he can write his own ticket these days, so it’d need to a project worth his while to make him commit to another big Disney deal.