Disney Reveals First Look At The Sanderson Sisters In Hocus Pocus 2

They’re back! As part of the Disney Plus Day celebrations, Disney has unveiled our very first look at Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker back in character as the Sanderson sisters in the hotly anticipated sequel, Hocus Pocus 2. The original 1993 movie has been a Halloween fixture for nearly three decades, and fans can look forward to the belated sequel streaming on the Mouse House’s platform next fall.

“They’re already running amok, amok, amok!” Disney Plus said in the announcement post on Twitter. “[Midler], [Najimy] and [Parker] are in production on #HocusPocus2, coming Fall 2022 on #DisneyPlus.” As you can see via the image below, the trio are an uncanny match for how they appeared in the first film. From left to right, we have Najimy as Mary, Midler as Winifred and Parker as Sarah.

With filming currently underway on the movie in Rhode Island, set pics and videos had already given us blurry glimpses of the actresses in costume, but this is our first clear look at the three on-screen sisters together, ready to cause more mischief for the children of Salem on Halloween night. Disney has previously revealed that Doug Jones will also be returning for HP2 as zombie Billy Butcherson.

This time around, the film will follow three teen girls, as played by Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham and Belissa Escobedo, who make the same mistake Max Dennison and co. did back in the day and accidentally resurrect the witches 29 years after the events of the original. The cast also includes Tony Hale, Hannah Waddington, Sam Richardson and Froy Gutierrez in currently undisclosed roles.

Hocus Pocus 2 is due to put a spell on us when it lands on Disney Plus in fall 2022, around the same time as another long-awaited sequel — Disenchanted — does the same.