One of Disney’s most beloved animated films, The Aristocats is getting the live-action treatment according to a new report.

The 1970 animated film will become the latest Disney animated classic to make the jump into live-action, following the trend of recent years. Beauty and the Beast, Dumbo, The Jungle Book, and The Lion King live-action remakes have all proven financial successes for the Mouse House.

Deadline reported that the live-action adaptation was in the early stages of development, courting Will Gluck (Peter Rabbit) and Keith Bunin (Onward) as writers for the film, and Gluck’s production company Olive Bridge Entertainment working on board.

The original film followed a family of French felines who are to become extremely rich after inheriting their owner’s fortune. The owner’s butler, however, is not a fan of this development and strands them in the countryside while the three cats — Berlioz, Marie, and Toulouse — find a new alley in their path home.

Disney’s commitment to remaking their own movies for the modern-day hasn’t always paid off as well when compared to their original counterparts, though they might be hoping to replicate the financial success of the 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King, which has become the seventh highest-grossing film ever made.

One thing is for certain though, it can’t be much worse than the last feline-fronted movie to hit the box office – 2019’s Cats.