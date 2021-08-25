Disturbia And xXx Director Helming The Daily Wire’s First Original Movie

The Daily Wire moving into the filmmaking business is hardly going to result in the conservative media company delivering broad blockbusters designed to appeal to the widest possible demographic, and it’s already a given that the outfit’s reputation will precede them, putting a lot of people off the idea of checking out what they’ve got to offer.

Gina Carano recently signed on to make her first post-Mandalorian outing in the company’s feature length adaptation of Eric Red’s novel White Knuckle, which she’ll also produce. However, The Daily Wire’s first-ever in-house film has now revealed the name of it’s director, a name that’ll be familiar to many audiences. D.J. Caruso, who helmed Shia LaBeouf vehicles Disturbia and Eagle Eye along with Vin Diesel’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage, has taken the reins of Shut In.

The thriller written by Melanie Toast made the Black List in 2019, and focuses on a single mother played by Rainey Qualley, who’s being held captive with her two children by her violent ex, forcing her to plot their escape before things spiral even further out of control. The Daily Wire has been keeping the production under wraps, so much so that Shut In is already deep into post-production and scheduled for a January 2022 release.

The film was once set up at New Line Cinema with Jason Bateman on board to direct, but it now gains the distinction of being The Daily Wire’s maiden foray into creating original movies, and the platform’s second major release following Run Hide Fight, which was acquired at the Venice Film Festival and reportedly drew 300,000 viewers when it premiered earlier this year.