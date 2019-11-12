A Doctor Sleep Sequel Was Reportedly Already In Development

Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of Stephen King’s popular novel The Shining is widely considered as one of the best horror movies ever made. Not only is it a deeply disturbing piece of psychological terror, but it also boasts a skillfully crafted score that resounds with ominous dread, blood-curdling imagery that will linger with you long after the credits have rolled and a ton of deep, poetic symbolism centered around a mind unravelling in a haunted hotel in the midst of winter.

Fast forward 39 years and Mike Flanagan’s recently released sequel Doctor Sleep – which sees central character Danny Torrance all grown up, struggling with his childhood trauma – has sadly released to very underwhelming box office earnings. Nevertheless, it looks like Warner Bros. was actively planning on developing a trilogy out of the psychological horror franchise.

Interestingly, WB had commissioned Flanagan to pen Halloran, a new movie focused on the character of Dick Halloran (who makes an appearance in both Stephen King novels), way before Doctor Sleep was even completed. However, due to the pic’s soft box office numbers, it’s likely that plans for the alleged sequel will be put on ice. For the time being, at least.

Much like Terminator: Dark Fate, which is also an entry in an iconic legacy IP that failed to set the box office on fire, it’s possible that the success of these types of movies are beginning to show diminishing returns. That all being said, the original Shining flick wasn’t exactly a box office winner when it released back in 1980 either, so perhaps this one may ultimately go on to become a sleeper hit (pun unintended).

But tell us, how do you feel about a follow-up to Doctor Sleep? Would you be interested in finding out more about the character of Dick Holloran? Let us know in the usual place down below.