Doctor Strange 2 Crew Merch Reveals New Scarlet Witch-Inspired Logo

In true Marvel Cinematic Universe fashion, we know enough about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness without really knowing anything at all, even though the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel is less than six months way from coming to theaters.

The post-credits scene of WandaVision showed Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch tapping into the multiverse having mastered the Darkhold and embraced her limitless power, while the idea of alternate realities was brought fully into play during Loki‘s Season 1 finale.

Spider-Man: No Way Home expands on that idea even further, with Benedict Cumberbatch playing a major supporting role, but we won’t know the lay of the land heading into Multiverse of Madness until the credits fade to black on December’s web-slinging threequel.

New crew merch gifted to the crew of the Doctor Strange sequel has revealed an intriguing new logo, though, one that merges the Sanctum Santorum with Scarlet Witch’s tiara, which you can see below.

Debate rages over whether Wanda will be a friend or foe to the title hero in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but as the MCU’s most powerful character, her presence is going to spell bad news for a lot of people regardless of which side of the fence she falls on.