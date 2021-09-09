Elizabeth Olsen Celebrates Doctor Strange 2 Wrap With Marvel Crew

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of Marvel’s most anticipated phase four projects and while details have been kept under lock and key during production, filming has seemingly wrapped according to a member of the Marvel team.

Hairstylist Karen Bartek who has worked on some of Marvel’s biggest productions, including the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel shared to Instagram a photo of her celebrating with makeup artist Tricia Sawyer and star of Multiverse of Madness, Elizabeth Olsen.

The caption of the image says “Not ‘Strange’ Anymore!! Wrapped again” implying that production on the film had been completed.

Should this be the case, this is great news for Marvel fans as it means the film is on schedule for its current March 2022 release date. Another actor starring in the film Benedict Wong shared in July that the film was set to conclude filming in London during September which seems to have been the case.

As mentioned before, the details of this film have been kept thoroughly under wraps and outside the cast that will be appearing little of its story is known. With Olsen appearing as Wanda Maximoff it’s likely her character arc from the Disney+ series WandaVision will play a key role, though reports have varied of her being the film’s main antagonist or taking another role.

Thankfully, with filming wrapped we are one step closer to the film hitting theatres and fans finding out everything the film has to offer for themselves. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to release on March 25, 2022.