‘Doctor Strange 2’ defenders say Reed Richards is scared, not stupid

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a particularly interesting entry for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, simultaneously cracking the possibilities of the multiverse wide open while veering into a horror aesthetic. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the most successful start to this year’s Marvel film slate, with sizable criticism leveled at the film’s plot and what was perceived as a poor use of the film’s many cameos.

The cameos in question are none other than the Illuminati, which featured the likes of Professor X, Black Bolt, Captain Carter, and Mister Fantastic, all of whom were brutally slaughtered by the Scarlet Witch after a fraction of screen time.

Fans gave an especially hard time to the latter, who were angered by Mister Fantastic telling the Scarlet Witch that Black Bolt could kill her with a single word, which allowed her to take the necessary steps to kick off her eventual victory, removing Black Bolt’s mouth and causing his powers to backfire into his brain, killing him instantly.

Despite this seemingly stupid move from “the smartest man alive,” some Reed Richards stans have jumped to his defense, arguing that this course of action was very much in character for the Fantastic Four leader.

One responder also pointed out that he made that comment to intimidate Maximoff, trying to de-escalate the situation when his attempts to relate to her as a parent of his own children didn’t work.

Another user pointed out that Richards’ underestimation of Wanda’s powers played a role in his decision-making as well.

And one other user even suggested that arrogance was the only thing at play.

Whether he was scared, arrogant, or stupid, Mister Fantastic and the rest of the Illuminati of Earth-838 are all done and dusted. Hopefully, any mistakes made by the new Reed Richards, who we’ll finally get a taste of once the MCU’s Fantastic Four film roles up in late 2024, won’t be nearly as disastrous.