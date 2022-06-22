‘Doctor Strange 2’ fan calls out the movie’s most anticlimactic scene

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is about to get its streaming debut on Disney Plus, but grievances from its cinematic run are ongoing and numerous.

While the film undoubtedly has its fans, and its critical reception has been mostly positive, there’s been a sense of disappointment around the film after its premiere. Central to these complaints is how the film dealt with its characters.

The spotlight, or blacklight here, is currently shining on the death of Earth-838’s Professor X at the hands of Scarlet Witch. Killed during Wanda’s Illuminati headquarters rage cage, poor old Charles Xavier didn’t get to do as much astonishing stuff as we’d seen in previous portrayals of the X-Men leader.

i’m sorry but this felt so anticlimactic to me https://t.co/50orMSaVcS — Love, Darius ³⁰ 🎡 • LV S3 SPOILERS ☁️ 🍂 (@ciminobasholmet) June 21, 2022

Perhaps in comparison to the truly horrific deaths of other Illuminati members, such as the beautifully grotesque Mister Fantastic murder, it is a tad anticlimactic. Raimi being allowed to tap into his strength, which is horror and camp, was a highlight for Multiverse of Madness.

The good news for X-Men fans is that Professor X will undoubtedly return. There’s fan theories posited around Patrick Stewart’s return that believe it’ll all be tied into the upcoming X-Men ’97 series.

The future for Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is unclear, other than the post-credit stinger introducing Charlize Theron as Clea, the current comic book Sorcerer Supreme. A third film will definitely happen, but whether or not director Raimi returns is unknown.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available to stream on Disney Plus from June 22.